Big Name To Be In Town For WWE WrestleMania Weekend

Various wrestlers will be in town for WWE WrestleMania weekend and now that includes Shane McMahon. According to PWinsider, the son of Vince McMahon will be in Dallas, Texas.

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether McMahon will appear on the show, but he’s slated to be in town for the entire Wrestlemania weekend. McMahon hasn’t been seen on camera since the WWE Royal Rumble in January to set up his potential match with Seth Rollins at this year’s Wrestlemania.

Just two days after the Rumble, he was removed from the company’s creative plans that called for him to be a regular on Raw as a heel.

McMahon had been pushing to work Austin Theory at Wrestlemania with the idea playing out of Theory’s involvement with Vince. Other officials were pushing for the Shane vs. Rollins match at Mania.

McMahon was one of the Producers for the Men’s Royal Rumble match. It was reported there was a lot of heat on Shane for the way he acted backstage regarding the bout and trying to put himself over instead of the other wrestlers. McMahon was upset that “he wasn’t being allowed to do what he wanted.”

The belief was Shane receiving the brunt of the heat for the poor reception to the Men’s Rumble match as many considered it to be lackluster. Once the heat blew over then he would be brought back.