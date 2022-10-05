The Big Red Machine: WWE to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Kane

The WWE Universe will once again walk through hell, fire, and brimstone as they prepare to celebrate a quarter-century of the Hall of Famer Kane.

This month marks 25 years since Kane’s debut in WWE, infamously appearing at the 1997 In Your House: Bad Blood event, during the inaugural Hell in a Cell match.

Prior to this, Glenn Jacobs, the man under the mask, had competed on WWF programming as evil dentist Isaac Yankem, as well as the fake Diesel.

Celebration

With today marking 25 years exactly since Kane’s debut, it was fitting that WWE made their announcement today.

In a statement, the promotion addressed Kane’s first appearance, costing his brother The Undertaker, and his feuds with stars such as ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Triple H.

WWE will be celebrating the legacy of the Devil’s Favorite Demon in the coming weeks with Kane-themed Top 10 videos and WWE PLaylist.

Throwback videos featuring classic Kane moments will also be shared, and fans are encouraged to join in using the hashtag #Kane25.

Kane: A Retrospective

Possibly WWE’s most successful example of a ‘monster’ Kane has been one of the company’s most successful stars.

Less than a year into his run, Kane won the WWF Title (admittedly for one day) but would have longer reigns as ECW and World Heavyweight Champion.

In 2001’s Royal Rumble match, Kane set a record with eleven eliminations, a record that would last until 2014 when Roman Reigns broke this streak.

In 2021, Kane, now the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.