Big Title Match Confirmed For Anniversary Edition Of AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday AEW will be celebrating its three-year anniversary for their flagship program of Dynamite, which began its run on TNT and has since moved to TBS. While the lineup was already pretty stacked a major title matchup has since been added.

Wardlow took to Twitter this evening to issue an open challenge for Dynamite, with Mr. Mayhem adding that he will be putting his coveted TNT championship on the line. The champ writes, “I dare someone to challenge me for the TNT title this Wednesday at the anniversary show. Someone remotely close to my level. Just show up, I’ll be waiting.”

I dare someone to challenge me for the TNT title this Wednesday at the anniversary show. Someone remotely close to my level. Just show up, I’ll be waiting @TonyKhan @AEW #AEWDynamite #IDareYou — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) October 3, 2022

It wouldn’t take long for someone to respond Wardlow…and that person was Brian Cage. The Machine has been noticeably absent from weekly AEW programming for some time aside from a few appearances on the company’s Youtube shows Dark: Elevation and Dark. Cage did join forces with Tully Blanchard at ROH Supercard of Honor, but Blanchard has since departed from the company.

Tony Khan would later confirm the matchup for AEW fans, one that many have been asking for due to each man’s impressive athleticism and build.

This Wednesday, October 5

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

3 Year Anniversary Show

LIVE on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT



TNT Championship Open Challenge#MrMayhem @RealWardlow

vs #TheMachine @briancagegmsi



See you all on Wednesday night to celebrate 3 great years of #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/Xyg9Bgv2K6 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 3, 2022

Below is an updated lineup for the three-year anniversary edition of Dynamite:

-Wardlow defends the TNT championship against Brian Cage

-Adam “Hangman” Page vs. RUSH

-Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho vs. Daniel Garcia & Bryan Danielson

–Wheeler Yuta vs. MJF

-Jay Lethal vs. Darby Allin

-A celebration of National Scissoring Day from The Acclaimed

-Luchasaurus will be in aciton

-Willow Nightingale, Toni Storm, & Athena vs. Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, & Penelope Ford

