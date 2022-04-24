Big Update On Mustafa Ali’s WWE Future

It appears there is finally some movement regarding Mustafa Ali and his status with WWE.

Fightful Select reports that WWE has been discussing potential plans for Ali’s return. The report notes that there was even a pitch for Ali to show up on the April 25 episode of Raw.

(via WWE)

Ali’s return isn’t set in stone but the fact that there have been discussions of putting him back on TV may indicate cooler heads have prevailed.

Mustafa Ali requested his WWE release back in January. Reports surfaced noting that WWE didn’t want to let Ali out of his contract. Here’s what Ali said earlier this year on asking to cut ties with WWE.

“I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE.

“Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”