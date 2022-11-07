Billy Corgan Assumes CM Punk Will Return to AEW Despite All Out Fight

Is CM Punk‘s time with AEW as over as many people believe? Billy Corgan doesn’t think so.

Punk has been missing from AEW program since All Out and is serving a suspension for his role in the backstage fight.

An investigation into the matter recently concluded and it is believed that the results have condemned the two-time former AEW World Champion.

A Return to AEW?

With reports that AEW is seeking to buy out the remainder of Punk’s contract, all signs are pointing to an early exit for the Chicago wrestler.

Speaking to SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall NWA President Billy Corgan said he expects things between the two parties to improve.

“I’d be surprised if he leaves AEW. I’ve heard those rumors too, but I just imagined that it would be worked out.” Billy Corgan.

“Until it’s official official, I would just assume he is going to stay and they’re going to figure it out. He’s a benefit and a bonus to them, and I think it’s the same in reverse. I think they’ve done a good thing of bringing him back to professional wrestling because he is an immensely talented guy.”

Both Punk and Tony Khan have kept silent on the matter since All Out, where it is believed Punk instigated the fight.

CM Punk in the NWA

With reports that CM Punk has caught the wrestling ‘bug’, a departure from AEW may not mark the end of his wrestling career.

When asked if Punk could become an NWA star, Corgan said he seriously doubts that will be the case.

“I know him personally, and I haven’t talked wrestling with him for years, so I would be hard-pressed to imagine he’d want to come to the NWA given his other opportunities. Certainly, there are other companies that are bigger and can offer him a bigger payday.”

Despite appearing in multiple promotions, including AEW, WWE, TNA/Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor, Punk has yet to compete in an NWA-sanctioned match.

Talks with Triple H

Last month, Corgan said that he would be open to working with WWE, possibly as a developmental show for the company.

When asked if the WWE and the NWA could team up again, Corgan called it a possibility, but not one he’s actively pursuing.

“I have not had any recent discussions [with Triple H about a potential deal between WWE and the NWA.] I have channels through there and of course, I have friends in the company. I only want the best for that company, as I want the best for everybody in the business. So you know if they call I’m interested, but no, it’s nothing active for sure.”

The NWA and WWE have crossed over in the past, and older fans may recall the NWA ‘invasion’ of 1998.