Billy Corgan Open to the NWA Being a Developmental System for WWE

WWE‘s new regime has shown it isn’t afraid to work with other promotions, but could the Sports Entertainment juggernaut one day team up with the NWA?

In 2017, the NWA was purchased by Smashing Pumpkins star Billy Corgan, who has breathed new-life into the historic part of wrestling.

Once a governing body, the NWA’s control over wrestling dipped in the 1980s with the rise of the WWF, and today is just one singular promotion.

Working with WWE

The NWA has come a long way under Corgan’s leadership, but the promotion could soon become part of WWE’s empire.

Speaking to the Metro, Corgan recalled conversations he’s had with WWE regarding getting his promotion on the WWE Network and Peacock.

“Very, very good discussions, very open and cool. They certainly liked what I was trying to do, and they’ve always been cool about what I was doing in the NWA, so I remain optimistic going into the future that there might be some business there to do.” Billy Corgan.

Corgan added that the NWA could potentially be a developmental brand for the WWE where he can “help develop” wrestlers who aren’t main-roster ready.

Other Options

Corgan is open to working with WWE, but they’re not the only promotion on the Smashing Pumpkin star’s radar.

In the interview, Corgan added that he is willing to work in a similar way with All Elite Wrestling, saying the Tony Khan-run company “has a tremendous amount of talent under contract.”

While WWE uses NXT as their developmental program, AEW features young talent on Dark and Dark: Elevation before calling them to Dynamite or Rampage.