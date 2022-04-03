Black Label Pro: Norm Results (4/3)

Game Changer Wrestling held its last event of the GCW Collective with Black Label Pro: Norm. The event was held at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.



The main event saw Levi Everett vs. Big Beef in a Texas Death Match. The commentators acknowledged that the card changed due to availability or injury throughout the show. Wrestling legend Meng couldn’t make the event for unknown reasons. Black Label Pro wanted Meng to reunite with the Barbarian to face The Workhorsemen(JD Drake & Anthony Henry). Impact Wrestling talent PCO suffered an injury before the event.

The event aired on FITE and is available for $12.99 on Video on Demand. Wrestling fans can also watch all GCW Collective events for $139.99.

Black Label Pro: Norm Quick Results

The Barbarian defeated Calvin Tankman Billie Starkz defeated Shazza McKenzie EFFY defeated Charlie Haas Kobe Durst defeated Jessica Troy Warhorse vs. Big Damo The Workhorsemen defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Davey Richards Anthony Greene defeated Alex Zayne, Blake Christian & Black Taurus in a Four-way Match Kevin Blackwood, Carlos Romo & Titus Alexander defeated Violence is Forever(Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) & Tom Lawlor. After the match, Violence is Forever attacked Lawlor and Blackwood returned to the ring to help Lawler. Kody Lane defeated Dan the Dad, Devon Monroe, Jody Threat, Puf and Shane Sabre Levi Everett defeated Big Beef

Barbarian lands the boot and gets the pin! #BLPNorm pic.twitter.com/8De97z2BQF — TakeItToTheRingShow (@TakeItToTheRing) April 3, 2022

Overall Thoughts on Black Label Pro: Norm

The event had some fun matches despite the changes in the card. Some of the changes worked out better, like The Workhorsemen vs. Bailey and Davey Richards. Both teams worked hard and could be considered one of the best matches of the show. Bailey and Richards worked well together and could be a tremendous tag-team for other independent wrestling promotions.

Another standout match was the Four-way Match. It had a good blend of comedy spots, high-flying action, and physicality. The Barbarian vs. Calvin Tankman match was solid, but fans may be disappointed that Meng couldn’t attend the show. Regardless, the final event of GCW Collective delivered a good show.