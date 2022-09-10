Bobby Fish Believes Undisputed Era Were Split Up Prematurely

The Undisputed Era were one of the hottest commodities of the Black and Gold era of NXT. Though many people believe that the group was disbanded prematurely. Bobby Fish admits that the end of the stable when it happened was a mistake.

The former WWE star recently spoke to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston. Speaking about the break-up of The Undisputed Era, Fish explained that they evolved a little bit too quickly, leading to a premature break up:

“I just think things changed and everything needs to evolve. I think we had evolved quite a bit in a very short time. Maybe we moved a little bit quicker than we needed to as far as the timing of when to pull the trigger on stuff and when not to.

The people that made decisions at this time would probably agree that we split apart premature. I think there was more left for us to do as a unit. I think that was the plan and then it wasn’t the plan and then it was the plan and then it wasn’t.” said Bobby Fish, “Then they just weren’t sure what to do. So we pulled the trigger. You learn from your mistakes.”

Undisputed Era made their debut during NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in 2017. The four members of the group held all four male titles of the development brand at one point in 2019. They were disbanded in 2021 when Adam Cole attacked Kyle O’Reilly during NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

You can check out Fish’s full interview below:

