Bobby Lashley Explains Attack On Brock Lesnar After Crown Jewel Match

Bobby Lashley went into the match against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel as a babyface but things changed at the show. The All Mighty attacked The Beast Incarnate after a controversial finish to the match, leaving fans surprised. It appears that even Lashley himself is not sure why he did it.

Vic Joseph tried to get some answers from Lashley after the bout in a digital exclusive interview. He asked about the attack on the former Universal Champion. Replying to it, Bobby explained that it was the match he was supposed to win and he doesn’t know what he will do now:

“Why did I attack him? Cause I was ready to go to war. I was ready to die out there. There is not a tomorrow for me. There is not a day after tomorrow. There is a now.” said Bobby Lashley, “That was the biggest challenge that I had, was beating Brock. That’s what people had been talking about for years and I went out there and failed.

That’s what you wanna hear? That’s what you want me to tell you? I failed. That’s what happened, I failed. So back to the drawing board, or what? Quit? Give up? What do I do? That was the task. That was the match that I was supposed to win. And then now what?”

The ending of the bout suggests that we haven’t seen the last of Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar. Though if the post-match interview is any indication, we might see the roles being reversed when these two go up against each other the next time.