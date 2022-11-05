Brock Lesnar Beats Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley squared off in the ring for the second time only in their careers.

The match was booked at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia. It opened the show and saw Lashley jump from behind. Lashley speared him through the barricade.

Lesnar with some german suplexes and even a near fall for an F5. It was mostly dominated by Lashley, who had him in The Hurt Lock submission hold, but Lesnar pushed off the turnbuckle and landed on Lashley for the pinfall win.

Post-match, Lashley attacked Lesnar and put him in The Hurt Lock again.

Their first match took place at the Royal Rumble in January, where Lashley beat “The Beast” for the WWE Title.

However, Lashley lost the title at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia in February but was never pinned or submitted as WWE did an injury angle to get Lashley out of the match as he was dealing with a shoulder injury. Lesnar ended up winning the match and the title before losing it to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a winner take all match.

Although Lashley previously called out Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania 39, the company decided to book the match at this event.

WWE set up the match in early October when he appeared on WWE TV for the first time since SummerSlam where he lost to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, where he attacked Lesnar.

Lesnar later appeared on Monday Night Raw, only for Lashley to call him out and they brawled, with Lashley gaining the upper hand after spearing Lesnar through a ringside barricade. They have eventually pulled apart after Lashley put Lesnar through the announcer’s table.