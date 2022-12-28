Former WWE Champion Returns at Holiday Tour Live Event

Bobby Lashley returns to action at Tuesday night’s WWE holiday tour live event from Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena.

The Almighty has been off television for the past few weeks. WWE is running a storyline that saw Adam Pearce ‘fire’ Lashley. WWE moved Lashley’s Superstar profile page to the Alumni section of the company website an in effort to convince fans this was a serious situation.

Pierce later released a video message, apologized to Lashley and stated that he will instead serve a suspension instead of outright losing his job.

Bobby Lashley Returns

At Tuesday’s WWE event from Atlanta, Omos came down to the ring for the second match on the card. As seen below, fans in attendance were surprised to see Lashley announced as his opponent.

The former WWE Champion got a huge pop from the Atlanta crowd and picked up a win over the Nigerian Giant. The company has yet to formally announce the end of his suspension, but expect to see him back on Raw as early as next week.

WWE Atlanta Results (12/27/22)

Here’s a quick rundown of the results from Tuesday night’s show:

Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ended in a No Contest when Bayley attacked them both. Lynch and Belair then joined forces to attack Bayley run her off.

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) and Madcap Moss defeated Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

Karrion Kross defeated Drew Gulak

Ricochet and Braun Strowman defeated The Usos via DQ after Sami Zayn interfered. Kevin Owens came out to confront Zayn, which led ot the match turning into a 6-man tag.

Owens, Ricochet and Strowman defeated The Usos and Zayn after Owens hit a stunner on Zayn.

Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland)

Bray Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal