Bobby Lashley Reveals Details Of His Shoulder Injury Prior To WrestleMania

There were a lot of rumors surrounding Bobby Lashley‘s shoulder injury before WrestleMania 38. The All Mighty dropped the WWE championship to Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber, ending his reign in just 21 days due to it. It was believed that the reigning US champion will have to take time off for surgery, and he will miss the Show of Shows. However, he made his return just in time for Mania and competed in a singles match against Omos.

Lashley opened up about his injury during a recent interview with The Masked Man Show. He revealed that he had a 75 percent tear in his rotator cuff and his labrum was torn. Everyone, including Vince McMahon told him to get surgery:

“I tore my shoulder two months before WrestleMania. I couldn’t even raise my hand. I kept that quiet. I took like three weeks off and I said, I have to make it to WrestleMania.” said Bobby Lashley, “I called Vince [McMahon], Vince was like, ‘Ah, let’s take off. Let’s go get surgery,’ spend four months off and everything like that. I was like, ‘I can’t do that. There’s no way I’m gonna do that.’”

Bobby Lashley recalled how he stayed home for a couple of weeks but the time off wasn’t suiting him. So he decided to start rehabbing and managed to get cleared by WrestleMania:

“I started rehabbing and I got back in and then I made it for WrestleMania. I mean there’s no downtime. Every other sport has off-season. We don’t have an off-season.”

Lashley also talked about his US title win over Theory. Bobby said that he will defend his title in an open challenge on this Monday’s episode of Raw.

