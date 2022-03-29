Bobby Lashley Returns on WWE Raw to Set Up WrestleMania Match With Omos

Bobby Lashley is back on WWE television as he returned on Monday Night Raw to make his match against Omos official at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas this weekend.

Omos squashed The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar, on the show, which ended quickly and awkwardly as Omos won via count out when Erik failed to make it back in the ring after getting hit with a clothesline. It appears that was not the finish and Erik may have been injured.

Lashley made his return following the match and got manhandled by Omos. Lashley fought back and took him off his feet. They both pointed at the WrestleMania sign.

This was expected as it was reported the former WWE Champion was returning on this show to set up the match. There had been some concern that Lashley may not be cleared in time for the match, but obviously, he’s good to go for Mania.

Lashley has been out of action since WWE Elimination Chamber in February where he suffered a storyline concussion, which was done to cover up his shoulder injury with the expectation that he would need surgery, but he didn’t undergo the knife.

Bobby Lashley will be looking to hand Omos his first-ever L at WrestleMania! ?



It will be The All-Mighty vs. The Undefeated!#WWERAW #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/6XnhUuWMnq — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 29, 2022