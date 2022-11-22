Bobby Lashley Warns Seth Rollins & Austin Theory Ahead of US Title Match at WWE Survivor Series

Seth Rollins is set to defend his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory this Saturday in a Triple Threat match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

Tonight on Raw, Seth was interviewed backstage by Corey Graves. Seth claimed that Austin Theory made the biggest mistake of his life by attacking him and reminded everyone that he’s the one that put Cody Rhodes on the shelf.

Austin Theory watched the Rollins promo backstage and the cameras cut to him. Theory vowed to win the title at Survivor Series and then defeated Mustafa Ali in a singles match. Austin mocked Bobby Lashley after the match and the All Mighty made his way to the ring. Theory bashed Bobby with a steel chair but it had no effect. Bobby chased Theory backstage and Austin pushed Ali in the way. Bobby Lashley beat Mustafa Ali down and got him in the Hurt Lock on the entrance ramp.

Bobby Lashley Vows to win US Title back at Survivor Series

Bobby Lashley lost the United States Championship after Brock Lesnar attacked him several weeks ago on Raw. Seth capitalized and defeated a weakened Lashley. The All Mighty was interviewed in a WWE Digital Exclusive and was asked if he had any final words for Theory and Rollins heading into Survivor Series.