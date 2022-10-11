Bobby Lashley Wants To Reunite The Hurt Business

Bobby Lashley apparently has his eye on reuniting The Hurt Business in WWE at some point.

Lashley was recently interviewed by Busted Open Radio, and was asked about being positioned as one of the top stars on Monday Night RAW.

“The Almighty” discussed his excitement about his U.S. Title run, and also put over a few other talents.

He then mentioned that he’d like to reunite The Hurt Business alongside MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin.

“Some of my closest friends, even favorites, the Hurt Business. MVP is there with Omos. Shelton Benjamin is still doing his stuff. Cedric is there. I’d like to bring that group back together at some point in time.”

(WWE)

The Hurt Business slowly fizzled out shortly before WrestleMania earlier this year. Lashley and MVP were kept together as the latter managed him into a WWE Title run. However, the pair split up after WrestleMania, as MVP instead aligned with Omos.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Lashley was attacked by Brock Lesnar before his United States Title defense against Seth Rollins.

Rollins would take advantage of the attack, curb stomping Bobby Lashley twice for the win and the United States Title.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co