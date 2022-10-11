Brock Lesnar Attacks Bobby Lashley During WWE Raw Return

Brock Lesnar didn’t stay away from WWE television for long as he returned on the season premiere edition of Monday Night Raw.

It happened when Lesnar came out and hit a few F5s to United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who was slated to defend the title against Seth Rollins. Lashley also put him in the kimura. It appears this may have been done to set up a rematch between them at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next month.

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1579655545266413568

Brock is Back

Lesnar was last seen on WWE programming when he wrestled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a last man standing match in the main event of the SummerSlam event. Lesnar came up short in that match that was supposed to put an “end” to their rivalry but went out in style when he lifted up the ring with a tractor that sent Reigns tumbling out of the ring.

As of this writing, Lesnar is advertised for the WWE Day 1 premium event on January 1, 2023, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, the Royal Rumble next January in San Antonio, TX, and WrestleMania 39 next April in Los Angeles, CA.

WWE will likely add him to more shows in the coming days.