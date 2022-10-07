Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Triple H & Former Champions Hype Big Title Match Tonight On WWE SmackDown

Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship tonight against Sheamus in a rematch from their epic encounter at WWE Clash at the Castle.

The Celtic Warrior came up short in the match at the Premium Live Event earlier this month, but the crowd in Audience still gave him a standing ovation. It was a match that received rave reviews from fans and critics, and the rematch is going down tonight on the season premier of WWE SmackDown.

Former Intercontinental Champions and WWE legends have taken to Twitter to hype tonight’s match. The legendary Bret Hart recently posed that he was in the crowd for their bout at Clash at the Castle and is excited to see the rematch tonight.

Had the pleasure of watching @WWESheamus and@Gunther_AUT’s Intercontinental Championship match from ringside in Cardiff. Can’t wait for the rematch tonight on #SmackDown.

Had the pleasure of watching @WWESheamus and @Gunther_AUT’s Intercontinental Championship match from ringside in Cardiff. Can’t wait for the rematch tonight on #SmackDown. — Bret Hart (@BretHart) October 7, 2022

Shawn Michaels promoted the match tonight as well. He noted that the title meant so much to him during his career and is pumped to see Sheamus & Gunther lay it all on the line tonight.

The Intercontinental Championship has meant so much to me professionally and personally. I couldn't be more excited to see @WWESheamus and @Gunther_AUT lay it all on the line tonight at #SmackDown!!! — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) October 7, 2022

Sheamus responded to both Bret and Shawn ahead of tonight’s match.

In the Belly of the Red Dragon II.. ???????#warinworcester tonight we dine in hell. https://t.co/jCRL0etMIT — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) October 7, 2022

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter to hype up tonight’s massive title match.

Two of the hardest hitters in this business battling for one of WWE’s most storied championships. I know@Gunther_AUT and @WWESheamus are ready to tear the house down tonight on #SmackDown. #ICTitle

Two of the hardest hitters in this business battling for one of WWE’s most storied championships. I know @Gunther_AUT and @WWESheamus are ready to tear the house down tonight on #SmackDown. #ICTitle https://t.co/k5U7OAy1Ay — Triple H (@TripleH) October 7, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle also posted on Twitter that the IC Title really helped jumpstart his career. Angel announced that he will be tuning into the title match tonight.

The title that really jumpstarted my WWE career, and so many others. Your Olympic Hero will be tuning in for @WWESheamus vs. @Gunther_AUT tonight #itstrue #ictitle — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 7, 2022

Sheamus has won a world championship four times, the United States and tag titles three times, the Money in the Bank, the Royal Rumble, and the King of the Ring. The Celtic Warrior has never captured the Intercontinental Championship in his incredible career and time will tell if that changes tonight.