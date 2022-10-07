Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Triple H & Former Champions Hype Big Title Match Tonight On WWE SmackDown

Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship tonight against Sheamus in a rematch from their epic encounter at WWE Clash at the Castle.
The Celtic Warrior came up short in the match at the Premium Live Event earlier this month, but the crowd in Audience still gave him a standing ovation. It was a match that received rave reviews from fans and critics, and the rematch is going down tonight on the season premier of WWE SmackDown.
Former Intercontinental Champions and WWE legends have taken to Twitter to hype tonight’s match. The legendary Bret Hart recently posed that he was in the crowd for their bout at Clash at the Castle and is excited to see the rematch tonight.
Shawn Michaels promoted the match tonight as well. He noted that the title meant so much to him during his career and is pumped to see Sheamus & Gunther lay it all on the line tonight.
Sheamus responded to both Bret and Shawn ahead of tonight’s match.
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter to hype up tonight’s massive title match.
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle also posted on Twitter that the IC Title really helped jumpstart his career. Angel announced that he will be tuning into the title match tonight.
Sheamus has won a world championship four times, the United States and tag titles three times, the Money in the Bank, the Royal Rumble, and the King of the Ring. The Celtic Warrior has never captured the Intercontinental Championship in his incredible career and time will tell if that changes tonight.