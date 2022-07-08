Thursday, July 7, 2022
The Briscoes Respond To FTR, Death Before Dishonor Match Official

By Jaychele Nicole
FTR threw out the challenge on AEW Dynamite and The Briscoes have accepted.

Due to Ring of Honor not having a television deal, some of this week’s AEW programming was used to set up matches for ROH’s upcoming Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

FTR & The Briscoes’ History

One of the matches that were teased is a rematch for the ROH tag titles. FTR defeated The Briscoes for the championships at April’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view in a match that has received critical acclaim. 

On last night’s episode of Dynamite, FTR issued a challenge to the Briscoes for a rematch. That challenge has now been accepted. 

The Briscoes Accept The Challenge

The Briscoes have accepted the challenge in the only way they know how:

Ring of Honor will host their Death Before Dishonor PPV on July 23. The event will take place at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, July 8, at 10 a.m. ET.

Death Before Dishonor Card

Below, you can find the current card of announced matches for the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view:

  • ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs Jay Lethal
  • ROH Pure Championship Match (Pure Rules Match): Wheeler Yuta (c) vs Daniel Garcia
  • ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs The Briscoes
