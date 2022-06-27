ROH Returns to PPV in July With Death Before Dishonor

Ring of Honor will be back on the air for a special PPV event next month.

There’s been a lot of talk about the future of ROH. Tony Khan purchased the company and while we’ve seen a lot of ROH champions on AEW TV, Ring of Honor has yet to score a broadcast deal of its own.

As Khan continues his search, ROH will keep trucking along. The promotion has announced its Death Before Dishonor PPV set for July 23.

Death Before Dishonor

The PPV will be held on July 23. The action will emanate from Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA. Tickets will go on sale on July 8 at 10 a.m. ET.

Featured on the poster are ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR, ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, and Jay Lethal.

No matches have been announced at this time.

Be sure to check back on the SEScoops homepage as we’ll be providing live coverage of ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 23.