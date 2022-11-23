Brock Lesnar Refused to Wrestle Kevin Owens

Brock Lesnar has worked with some of the biggest names in the history of the wrestling business although he has been known to be hard to work with.

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, has spoken openly about Lesnar not wanting to do anything wild in their WrestleMania 32 match in 2016.

On the latest edition of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about Lesnar and this is where he claimed that The Beast didn’t want to work with Kevin Owens.

The Story

This was brought up when discussing Lesnar facing AJ Styles at Survivor Series instead of Jinder Mahal after Lesnar said he didn’t want to work with Kevin Owens:

“I want to clarify, it is not that he did not want to work with Jinder. It’s that he really thought he could have a better match with AJ. So I just wanted that to be clear. Like because look, I don’t think I’ve ever heard of Brock saying I don’t want [to], I’m not working with that guy. Well, I did, I did hear that with Kevin Owens, but only him.”

Road pointed out how Lesnar had a good amount of pull due to the relationship he has with Vince McMahon.

“Look, Brock is that kind of talent, like I just talked about, has a special relationship with Vince. And so apparently they had a conversation and, and a decision, a creative decision was made. We’re gonna go with AJ Styles as a champion into this tournament at Night of Champions.”

