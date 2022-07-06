Bron Breakker Retains WWE NXT Title at Great American Bash

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker made his latest title defense against Cameron Grimes in the main event of the Great American Bash special of NXT on Tuesday night.

The match saw Bron get a fast start only for Grimes to work him over in the commercial break. Bron won with a spear. Post-match, JD McDonagh, formerly known as Jordan Devlin, laid out Bron by putting him through a table.

WWE set up this match on the June 14th edition of NXT when Grimes issued the match challenge and Breakker accepted it. This was after Breakker gave Grimes an encouraging word by telling Grimes that he will be a champion again someday after his North American Title loss. Grimes said that he was not looking for sympathy from anyone.

Later in the show, after Breakker’s successful title defense against Duke Hudson, Grimes insinuated that Breakker had been fast-tracked due to his family name as the son of Rick Steiner. He said that everyone knows Breakker’s dad and no one will remember Grimes’ late father’s name.

Breakker previously made a title defense against Joe Gacy in the main event of the In Your House event in Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center on Peacock last month.