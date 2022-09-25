Buddy Matthews Announces Hiatus from Pro Wrestling – AEW Future Uncertain

Buddy Matthews is the latest prominent name who won’t be competing on AEW programming anymore, as confirmed by the Australian wrestler.

Matthews joined AEW in February 2022 and immediately aligned himself with Malakai Black and Brody King of The House of Black.

Shortly after AEW President Tony Khan made his signing official on social media.

Leaving AEW

During the most recent Fight Life Pro Wrestling event, Matthews cut a promo following his match and confirmed his departure from AEW

“Tonight, I’m going to be the bearer of some unfortunate news. As everyone knows, the House of Black has had some issues lately. As all the members of the house, I’m speaking for them all, we want to thank you all for being members of the house.

“Unfortunately, I, like some of the other members, need to go away for a while. I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. As my brother Malakai once said, this isn’t goodbye, this is see you later.”

Matthews did not make reference to his contract with AEW, or if his hiatus will result in his departure from the promotion.

The Fall of the House of Black

Matthews is the latest prominent name to finish up work with AEW, after Malakai Black announced his departure earlier this month.

Black had his initial requested release refused, but was later granted a “conditional release” by Tony Khan.

Despite reports that Black was seeking a lengthy, possibly permanent break from wrestling, it has since been reported that he has expressed interest in a return to WWE.

It is not known at this time if Matthews is also interested in a return to the promotion, which has seen several returns since Vince McMahon‘s retirement.