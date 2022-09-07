Malakai Black Granted Conditional Release from AEW (Report)

Amid the chaos surrounding the events that transpired following Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view, another performer has quiet been granted a release from the company.

Malakai Black, leader of the House of Black faction, is reportedly done with All Elite Wrestling. The Dutch-born star joined the promotion back in 2021, where he began a hot feud with Cody Rhodes. He also built the House of Black, a menacing faction comprised of Brody King, Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart.

In recent weeks, it’s been reported that Black has been dealing with personal issues and was considering taking a hiatus from pro wrestling. On Wednesday, Fightful reported that AEW talent is of the belief that Black has been granted a ‘conditional’ release. Although the terms of the release have not been made public, one would assume AEW President Tony Khan has allowed him to leave AEW with the condition that he cannot sign with WWE until the duration of their original agreement.

Just weeks ago (late July), Khan stated, on Busted Open Radio, “Malakai Black has almost five years left on his deal. I wouldn’t expect him going anywhere anytime soon.”

The news comes after Black bowed and waved goodbye to the Chicago crowd following the House of Black’s loss to Sting, Miro, and Darby Allin at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view.

What Happens With The House Of Black

The faction hit an unfortunate rough patch with Black being banged up and Buddy Matthews going down with injury, which kept them from any major storylines on AEW programming.

AEW has yet to confirm the release of Black publicly, but with the ongoing drama between CM Punk and The Elite, it’s understandable that announcing the loss of a big star is not their top priority.