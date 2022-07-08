Find Out Why Buddy Matthews Missed AEW Dynamite

Buddy Matthews was absent from the July 6 episode of Dynamite and the reason has been disclosed.

Matthews’ stablemate, Brody King, of House of Black competed against Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club in a match for the interim AEW World Championship.

King lost to Moxley but received respect from Sting and Darby Allin because of his abilities. Brody rejected the handshake and left with Malakai Black.

Buddy Matthews Misses Dynamite

As a part of the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Buddy Matthews didn’t appear with the House of Black because he’s currently doing a tour in Australia for World Series Wrestling.

Meltzer also added that the ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham was also booked for the tour initially and that Brian Cage is currently on the tour.

Meltzer wrote:,

“Buddy Matthews wasn’t on TV this week with the House of Black because he’s home in Australia doing a tour for World Series Wrestling. Jonathan Gresham was also scheduled for that tour but pulled by AEW since they needed him in the U.S. to do his heel turn and build the ROH PPV this week.” “Brian Cage also went on the tour and in theory he should be on the ROH show since on the last PPV he was managed by Tully Blanchard, but has not done any AEW television with Blanchard of late.”

Matthews’ Injury

Buddy last wrestled for AEW as a part of the June 22 AEW Dark: Elevation taping. The House of Black member recently disclosed that he has been dealing with a shoulder injury. However, he is still wrestling. He recently wrestled for PWG and faced Mike Bailey during the July 3 PWG Nineteen show.