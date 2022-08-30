Buff Bagwell Enters Rehab After Experiencing Relapse

In WCW, few stars were more excitable than Marcus ‘Buff’ Bagwell, who worked for the promotion from 1991 to 2001.

A five-time WCW World Tag Team Champion, Bagwell would later join the WWF but his career only lasted for one match.

Considered by many to be the worst Raw main event, Bagwell faced Booker T on the July 2, 2001 episode, and was released from the company for reported ‘attitude issues’ not long after.

In recent years, Bagwell has been dealing with numerous substance abuse and legal issues.

Relapsing

As of late, the former WCW star has been working with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, who helped changed the lives of Jake Roberts and Scott Hall among others.

Unfortunately, Bagwell has relapsed, as DDP explained in a video on his YouTube channel (via ITR Wrestling.)

“Because of some of the negative influences and Mark’s life, and I’m talking about people who love him and enable him. He’s had a relapse. So we had a meeting with all of my people and Marcus. And we all agreed that it was time for him to go to a rehab facility.”

DDP added that Bagwell is in a positive mindset, but will have to cancel some upcoming scheduled appearances due to rehab.

“he needs to take care of himself. Addiction. We all know someone who’s fighting it. And it’s a tough place DDP on Buff Bagwell missing scheduled appearances.

We at SEScoops with Buff nothing but the best as he works hard to get back on track.