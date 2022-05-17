JBL Denies Trying To End Buff Bagwell’s Career

JBL has responded to a claim from Buff Bagwell that he once tried to end his in-ring career.

JBL has built a reputation over the years of being a backstage bully. Some have accused him of purposely working stiff against those he didn’t like, although others will tell you it was simply JBL’s in-ring style.

Past Incident Involved JBL

Longtime fans haven’t forgotten the time JBL was drunk during ECW One Night Stand 2005 and he bloodied up The Blue Meanie with legit punches. As it turns out, Blue Meanie actually had a cut from The Sandman prior and JBL’s shots just made the blood pour.

Ultimately, the two made amends and have had a good laugh reflecting on the incident.

Bagwell’s Accusation

More recently, however, former WCW star Buff Bagwell accused John Bradshaw Layfield of attempting to end his career during a dark segment many years ago.

JBL denied the accusations to Buff and the two quickly squashed any potential animosity.

Bagwell: “Bradshaw attempted to end my career in a dark segment on Smackdown, I’m glad he’s grown up from those days.”

JBL: “Buff-this is simply not true. It was a powerbomb, a called spot-and I landed you flat, which is safe. No different from anyone else I powerbombed back in the day-stiff, yes, dangerous—no. This is first I’ve heard of this. Not doubting what you thought-but zero intent to injure.”

Bagwell: “I appreciate that, you know how it goes, people talk and I was dumb enough to listen.”

JBL: “Nothing but good wishes going your way.”