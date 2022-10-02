Buff Bagwell Reaches Milestone In Battle with Substances

Marcus ‘Buff’ Bagwell is celebrating after surpassing 30 days without using substances, a new record for the former WCW World Tag Team Champion.

Bagwell’s battle with drugs, alcohol, and other substances has been going on for years, which has resulted in over half a dozen DUIs since 2005.

In August, Bagwell re-entered rehab after suffering a relapse and has also been working on improving himself with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

30 Days

Bagwell has become the latest former wrestler Page has tried to help, after previously doing wonders with Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts and the late-Scott Hall.

In a video shared by the DDP Yoga YouTube channel, Bagwell spoke about his work so far (via WrestlingNews.)

“I spent four weeks up there [at rehab] and it was the only rehab I’ve really taken completely 100% serious. And I’m going to get 100% out of it on this one and already have so far and I’m going to continue.

“This is day 32 or three. I’m not a big counter on your sobriety, but my sober date is August the 26th and today is September 29. So 32 or 33 days I’ve been sober. This is the longest I’ve ever been sober. I’m really excited.”

Bagwell added that thanks to the work at rehab, he is now able to do things he thought he could never accomplish without pills.

Being an Addict

Bagwell by his own admission has suffered from addiction for years, which has severely affected his personal and professional life.

In the video, Buff gave a rare glimpse into how life as an addict works.

“I was staying clean Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and tell myself, ‘great job mark, that’s a great job and you were sober four days, you deserve three days off.’ That’s what the addiction tells you.”

We at SEScoops would like to extend our congratulations to Buff on surpassing 30 days sober.