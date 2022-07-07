Buff Bagwell Addresses Recent Twitter Controversy

Like many wrestlers, Buff Bagwell has a Twitter profile that allows fans to keep up to date with the former WCW World Tag Team Champion.

This week though, Bagwell’s name was trending for all the wrong reasons as fans began criticizing some of the comments they have received from his account.

There were also issues raised by fans who say they purchased Buff Bagwell merchandise only to not receive it.

Bagwell’s Response

In a YouTube video, Bagwell addressed the situation head-on, saying that “a guy named Michael Long” has been operating his account.

Bagwell admitted that a lot of fans paid for “certain merchandise that they ordered” and apologized for this mistake.

He added that while fans paid, he did not see any of that money and plans on getting to the bottom of this.

Long reportedly also has a criminal record, according to Bagwell, which the wrestler said he was unaware of when hiring Long to the position in charge of his social media.

Bagwell also promised to deal with that situation on his own.

Addressing claims that he wasn’t tweeting a lot and it was mostly Long who tweeted on his behalf, Bagwell said that he and his team discuss things when he is away, but that he is still a huge part of his Twitter profile.

Nevertheless, Buff promised to be more “activated” with his online presence.

Bagwell finished the video, which can be viewed below, saying he plans on making sure controversies like these do not happen again.