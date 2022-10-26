Buff Bagwell Risks Amputation Over 2020 Car Accident

WCW veteran Buff Bagwell fears he may soon lose a limb due to a car accident from over two years ago.

In August 2020, Bagwell was involved in a serious collision when his 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into another car.

Shortly after the crash, investigators believed that Bagwell was impaired by prescription medication at the time of the accident.

Losing his Leg

The August 2020 accident left Bagwell in a bad way, suffering from broken ribs, a broken right hip, a broken left socket bone, a broken nose, a torn right groin muscle, and heavy bruising.

Even now, two years later, Bagwell is dealing with his injuries and could risk losing his leg.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet of Insight, Bagwell explained the injuries and the long-term effect they have had (via Wrestling Inc.)

“The actual injury is my patella tendon exploded; it’s not there. So, they cut you down your calf, and they bring a piece of your calf muscle to your knee, and they rebuild your patella tendon. It’s called a gastrocnemius flap.

“Amputation is on the table. It’s on the table.” Buff Bagwell.

“Well, as I went to the doctor that day, the flap isn’t even there anymore. Now, there are all kinds of stuff, chips, and arthritis. All kinds of stuff is going on, and it’s bad news. Amputation is on the table. It’s on the table. Not that they want to do that, but it’s on the table.”

What’s Next?

Bagwell, of course, wants to avoid amputation and is leaving no stone unturned to avoid the procedure.

In the interview, the former WCW World Tag Champion explained the course of action he and his medical team have devised.

“The deal is we’re gonna keep it clean, keep the wounds good and clean, and we’re getting blood tests every four weeks.”

Buff added that only when his blood and wounds are fully clean and free of the risk of infection, they can take amputation off the table.

Bagwell went on to say that AEW star Sting has been regularly checking in on him.