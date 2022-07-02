Cardi B Shouts Out Jimmy Snuka On New Track ‘Hot Sh*t’, WWE Superstars Respond

Grammy-award-winning rapper Cardi B has long been a fan of the WWE. She recently made a reference to a WWE legend and their finishing move in her new song with Lil Durk and Kanye West.

Cardi B & The WWE

On January 4, 2021, Cardi B received an unexpected shoutout on Monday Night Raw by WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson. The name drop came during a backstage segment between Wilson and Angel Garza.

Garza presented a rose to Wilson who politely rejected it. The WWE Hall of Famer said that she had “invited Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, and Ariana Grande to come here to watch RAW tonight.”

Wilson then added that all three were chilling just down the hall and told Garza that the “WAP” rapper would LOVE the rose. “She’s looking SOOO fine tonight,” Wilson lied, encouraging Garza to go and find Cardi in what turned out to be a dark room where he encountered the Boogeyman instead.

Cardi, who has tagged the promotion in the past, was both super excited and a bit angry, that her WWE ‘debut’ came in such a backhanded way.

WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ….?????This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS !!!! https://t.co/P4LQvOWnsx — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Ok nomore wwE tweets I haven’t watched it in years.I was just confused on all the wwe tweets I was getting.Before this last thing I Hurd bout it was about a sexy wrestler name Carmella. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

OMMMMMMMGGGGGG !!!!! Bitch I’m gagging !!!! I’m so hype !!! https://t.co/bnaarfG0Nc — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Wow what a great night for me ! I remember your first debut with the two dudes you used to be with ! Just wow ! https://t.co/8A3F0H1mQF — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Cardi’s tweets received a response from WWE Superstar Lacey Evans which lead to the two having a spicy exchange of tweets, some of which have been deleted.

Aww bless your heart! @iamcardib U got it all wrong. I heard DEBUT and was giving you a friendly heads up!? but since you wanna be a bad ass… keep me in mind when/if you show up to @WWE. Ill kick your ass while listening to your music. ?? #PullUp https://t.co/Yirw1ELOAL — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. (@LaceyEvansWWE) January 5, 2021

The theme song for last year’s SummerSlam event was none other than Cardi B’s song “Up.” WWE dubbed the song “the song of the summer.”

Cardi B Shouts Out Jimmy Snuka

In the next layer of Cardi’s relationship with WWE, she recently gave a shoutout to Jimmy Snuka and his finishing maneuver in her recent song ‘Hot Sh*t.’ This song features some of the music industry’s hottest rappers with Lil Durk and Kanye West also hopping on the track.

In the first four lines of the song, Cardi makes the reference and starts the song off with a bang:

“Now this that hot sh*t

Jimmy Snuka off the top rope, superfly sh*t (Fly)

Might get in the tub with all my ice on some ‘Pac sh*t (Hot)

Either way you slice it, bottom line, I’m the top b*tch”

WWE Superstars Respond To ‘Hot Sh*t’

Fans and wrestlers alike took to Twitter to react to the line. Cardi even responded to a tweet from a fan which prompted wrestlers to respond.

YES I LOVE WRESTLING….I kinda wonder if this new generation was going to know who I’m talking about https://t.co/fynSMHUylG — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 1, 2022

We love you back! — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 2, 2022

I know who you talking about??? https://t.co/2fe1dO3lJn — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) July 2, 2022

Give the song a listen here: