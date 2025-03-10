Jey Uso Pushing for Hip-Hop Icons at WrestleMania: ‘That Might Mean Kendrick, Maybe Cardi’

Jey Uso has already shared the stage with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, but he’s not done yet. On Cheap Heat, he hinted that he’s looking for another iconic rap entrance at WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

“I need somebody that people go crazy for… that might mean Kendrick. Maybe Cardi. Maybe Drake.”

Uso has made a habit of blending wrestling and hip-hop culture. Last year, he entered WrestleMania with Lil Uzi Vert, and at the Netflix WrestleMania Launch Party, he made his entrance alongside Travis Scott. When asked about his next major collaboration, he seemed open to a variety of options.

“I need a female too. Maybe Cardi. Maybe Megan.”

With SummerSlam taking place in New York this year, Rosenberg floated the idea of Cardi B joining him for an entrance at that event.

“Come on now, why not? When I come in as World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam, let’s make it happen!”

With WWE embracing celebrity crossovers more than ever, it’s entirely possible that Jey Uso will be stepping onto the WrestleMania stage with another hip-hop megastar by his side.

Hip Hop Royalty at WrestleMania

Here are just some of the hip hop and rap music icons who have appeared at WrestleMania throughout history:

Snoop Dogg – Multiple appearances including WrestleMania XXIV, XXVII, 32, 39, and XL

Lil Wayne – WrestleMania XL (performed and did Jey Uso’s entrance)

Meek Mill – WrestleMania XL (performed and voiced the opening video)

Bad Bunny – WrestleMania 37 (actually competed in a match)

Run-DMC – WrestleMania 5 (performed a special WrestleMania rap)

Wale – WrestleMania 37 (performed “Feel the Power” for Big E’s entrance)

Sean “Diddy” Combs – WrestleMania XXVIII and 29

The War and Treaty – WrestleMania XL (sang “God Bless America”)

Michelle Williams – WrestleMania 22 (sang “America the Beautiful”)

