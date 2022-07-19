Chris Jericho Reveals His Funny Nickname For Triple H

Chris Jericho and Triple H were heated rivals in WWE for most of their careers in the promotion. They most notably feuded in 2002 when they headlined WrestleMania 18 for the WWE Title and later worked inside Hell in a Cell.

Although they had moments of animosity behind the curtain, it didn’t stop Jericho from having fun at the expense of Triple H.

During an appearance on the “True Geordie” podcast, the AEW star discussed the nickname he had once bestowed upon Triple H.

“I used to call Triple H ‘Prince Charles,’” Jericho said. “Prince Charles [isn’t] king, right, until the Queen passes away. And she’s been there 30, 40 years. She ain’t going anywhere. Triple H is the Prince Charles of wrestling in that he’s supposed to take it over, but it might be a long time. I think Vince [McMahon] is 78, so it could be another 20 years. And he’s not going anywhere. I don’t think Vince will ever give up the throne.”

For years, Triple H has long been considered a potential successor for his father-in-law, Vince McMahon. A decade ago, he started spending more time at WWE Headquarters instead of on the road, where he transitioned into being an executive.

He has served as Executive Senior Advisor, Executive Vice President, Talent and Live Events, Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, and in his current role as Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development.

Triple H also launched NXT and transformed their developmental program, although his power with the brand has declined following his health issues last year.

