Chyna’s Mother Says Evidence Tampered With Before Her Body Was Found

Chyna passed away on April 17, 2016, at the age of 46 due to an accidental drug overdose. Her body was found on April 20 at her home in Redondo Beach, California when her manager got concerned over Chyna’s inactivity on social media and decided to give her a visit.

Now Chyna’s mother, Jan LaQue, has come out and said that she believes there is more to the story regarding her daughter’s final moments.

Posting on Facebook, LaQue revealed that a woman named Dee J Ben (Dee Joy Bendoy) called her after Chyna died and told her that she spent the last Sunday with her. This was the last day that Chyna was in contact with anyone.

LaQue further continued that the woman told her that she and her boyfriend spent the Sunday afternoon drinking with Chyna in her condo. LaQue has been trying to get more details on what happened to her daughter right before she died but the woman refuses to speak to her.

LaQue thinks that the woman is hiding something about Chyna’s death. Right after Chyna’s death, she personally spoke to the LA coroner investigator, Christy McCracken, and the Redondo police detective investigator.

Chyna’s mother says both of them told her there was no evidence of alcohol in her condo. The examiner informed her that two types of alcohol contributed to her death and her blood level was “way over the top.”

Since there was no alcohol found in Chyna’s apartment, LaQue suggests that evidence at the scene was tampered with and someone must have “cleaned up” things. Since the woman was last in contact with her, she must have known about her condition. Her refusal to give more details to Chyna’s mother does not help her case either.

Chyna

Facebook Post

In the post, LaQue urged people to let her know if anyone knows the woman or what happened during that time. You can read the post in its entirety below:

“So many of you have contacted me recently and told me that you hoped that some day I would find the answers to what really happened to Joanie right before her death and how she really died. This woman in these pictures, now going as Dee J Ben on Facebook, (she has been called Dee Joy Bendoy) called me after Joanie died telling me that she spent that last Sunday with Joanie. That was the last day that anyone saw her.

She told me that she and her boyfriend and Joanie spent that afternoon drinking in Joanie’s condo. Since then I’ve tried to contact her several times to learn more, but she keeps ignoring my requests to speak with her. Is she hiding something? It would seem so. I spoke to the LA coroner investigator, Christy McCracken, and the Redondo police detective investigator personally, right after Joanie’s death. Both of them told me that there was no evidence of alcohol in Joanie’s condo. Then the LA medical examiner told me that contributing to her death were two types of alcohol and her blood level was WAY over the top.

So how does that make sense? She was obviously under the influence of massive amounts of alcohol, yet nothing was found in the apartment. What happened? Did this Dee remove all the evidence? And if so, why? She had to have known that Joanie was in terrible shape. Why did she go away and leave her in that condition? And if she didn’t remove any bottles or evidence, then who did? Someone had to have “cleaned up” things.

As more and more time goes by, I’m more and more convinced that this Dee Bendoy knows the truth about what happened. But getting her to come clean with what she knows about that last day is another story. If you know this woman and/or what happened, please please let me know so I can put this mystery to bed. Not knowing what happened is honestly heartbreaking. I promise that I will keep anything you share in confidence.”