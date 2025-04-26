Carmelo Hayes Honors WWE Icons With New Nickname

Carmelo Hayes is the latest Superstar to claim victory in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal—and the former NXT Champion now has a new nickname to match. On the April 25 edition of WWE SmackDown, Hayes was presented with a special Andre the Giant pendant by his ally, The Miz. The pendant features the face of the iconic WWE Hall of Famer, who tragically passed away in 1993.

Embracing his growing connection to the legendary giant, Hayes declared himself the “Tenth Wonder of the World.” The nickname pays homage to Andre, long recognized as the Eighth Wonder of the World, and Chyna, who held the title of the Ninth. On social media platform X, Hayes even teased a tweaked version of his new moniker, further solidifying his brand.

HIMth Wonder Of The World #WWESmackdown — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) April 26, 2025

While it was a big night for Carmelo Hayes, things didn’t go as well for his “Melo Don’t Miz” tag team partner, The Miz. The two-time Grand Slam Champion suffered a loss to the returning Aleister Black on the same episode of SmackDown.