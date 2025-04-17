HomeNewsWWE
WWE Legend Says It’s Time For Chyna’s Solo HOF Induction

by Thomas Lowson

In 2019, Chyna was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for her role as part of D-Generation X. Ever since, fans have argued that Chyna should have had a solo induction, giving fans the chance to celebrate the career of the Ninth Wonder of the World away from DX.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle threw his support behind those calling for a solo induction. As for as the Olympian is concerned, it only makes sense for Chyna to be inducted a second time, this time for her role outside the faction.

“She frontiered Women’s wrestling and not just women but wrestling men too. She had such a huge impact on the business. She was part of the reason that the business skyrocketed.

Chyna sadly passed in 2016 without ever getting to live the recognition of a Hall of Fame induction, either as a singles star or as part of DX. This year’s ceremony will see Triple H, Chyna’s DX ally (and ex) receive his second induction, this time for his singles career.

Chyna proved herself an icon of women’s wrestling, which is why Rhea Ripley is honored to be compared to the late wrestler. As for whether a solo induction comes, only time will tell, but many believe her solo induction is long overdue.

Triple H Confident Chyna Will Get A Solo WWE HOF Induction One Day
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
