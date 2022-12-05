Claudio Castagnoli Addresses William Regal’s Future with AEW

Claudio Castagnoli has spoken about the reports regarding William Regal’s wrestling status as he is expected to leave AEW to make a return to WWE.

Castagnoli became a member of the Blackpool Combat Club at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door when he replaced Bryan Danielson against Zack Sabre Jr and made his promotional debut. Regal founded BCC alongside Jon Moxley and Danielson.

Regal is reportedly leaving AEW and returning to WWE as his AEW contract reportedly expired in December, where he will be working in a backstage role again.

In an interview with Joey Hayden of Dallas Morning News, Castagnoli was asked about the current status of the BCC and Regal.

Claudio Castagnoli On William Regal

“I mean, I guess we have to … we have to wait and see. You know, we’re still talking, I think we have to have a little group meeting to figure out what’s next, or if there’s a next. So yeah, I’ll leave it at that,” he said.

Claudio also talked about what it means to him to work with Regal since he arrived in AEW. He said he never stopped learning from Regal and he was the reason he got into WWE in the first place. He was also the man to end Regal’s in-ring career.

Claudio is set to challenge Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title at ROH Final Battle this Saturday.