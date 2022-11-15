Xavier Woods and Da Party Finally Announced Reunion Date

Several weeks ago, members of “Da Party” (Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Claudio Castagnoli, and Tyler Breeze) posted a video at the same time asking “R U Ready?”

On Monday, another video was posted by each member. Breeze said he was calling because it’s been a long time and “we haven’t played anything.” The rest of the group offered suggestions such as Halo, Elden Ring, and League of Legends. Breeze stopped them and told them, “we know what we’re playing.” The camera cuts to each one and they all look overjoyed with Breeze’s suggestion.

How to Join Da Party

“Da Party” will finally reunite on Sunday, November 20 at 10 PM (no timezone given, but East Coast is assumed) on Twitch. The Twitch handles for @TheSweetZLive, @ClaudiosCafe, and @TheChugs.

The video ended with “You know what to do…..”

A “Da Party” reunion was teased a year ago with many assuming it would take place on Wood’s G4 show. Sadly, G4 has shut down. Luckily for “Da Party” fans, Twitch will be the host. This will be their first time playing together since “Chuggs” (Cole) left WWE for AEW last year.