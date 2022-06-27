Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) Reveals Inspiration For Joining AEW

Cesaro kept his WWE departure very quiet and it was only after he became a free agent that fans got to know about it. Nobody knew what he was planning for his future in the following months. Some even believed that he could ultimately return to WWE before he made his AEW debut as Claudio Castagnoli at Forbidden Door.

In the post-show media scrum, the former WWE star was asked about his inspiration behind joining the promotion. He first mentioned how the perfect opportunity for him arose due to Bryan Danielson‘s injury. The newest AEW star explained that he is always looking for a challenge. AEW is the place where he felt like he could challenge himself:

A Kid In Candy Store

“Sometimes the stars align for a perfect moment. That’s what happened tonight. I hope Bryan is alright and I hope Bryan will be back. But it’s just perfect fit. I just talked to Mox. We’ve been going back for 10-12 years. I have known him [for] so long time.” said Claudio Castagnoli, “We used to ride together. We used to work out together. We still do. It just fits you know. At the end of the day, I’m always looking for new challenges. Here in AEW, it’s like I am a kid in a candy store.

“So here’s the other thing, you always look for a challenge. I mean, Zack Sabre Jr. on Sunday, and then Blood and Guts on Wednesday? That’s a challenge. That’s awesome. To me Blood and Guts, that’s like a staple, right? To be thrown right in there with my friends, with Mox, Yuta, it’s just amazing. That’s what gets you up in the morning, right? That’s what makes you work out every day. That’s what makes me tick. So I can’t wait. It’s awesome and what I love is that show is [on] free TV. Where do you get that on free TV? It’s awesome. So it’s like, to me that’s again, kid in a candy store.”

