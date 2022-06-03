WWE fans who have missed Cesaro could be in luck.

Much has been made about Cesaro’s time in free agency. Back in February, news broke that Cesaro quietly made his exit from WWE after the two sides failed to come to terms on a new deal.

Since that time, the “Swiss Superman” has teased making a return somewhere but he’s yet to show up. Back in May, Fightful reported that several independent promotions attempted to reach out to Cesaro but he never accepted any offers and in some cases, he didn’t respond at all.

What’s Going On With Cesaro?

Cesaro

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Cesaro had taken some time off due to family reasons.

With that said, Meltzer mentioned there is the belief that at his age and with the money he’s made, Cesaro could ultimately return to WWE.

While that isn’t a lock, the feeling is he’d be comfortable with the money even if the company isn’t likely to use him as a regular main eventer.

Dave also noted that the only talks he’s heard Cesaro having as of late are for an appearance during Starrcast. Those close to Cesaro reportedly say he is willing to listen to offers for projects outside of WWE.