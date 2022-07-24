Claudio Castagnoli Wins ROH World Title

Claudio Castagnoli can finally call himself a world champion.

Castagnoli challenged Jonathan Gresham in the PPV opener for Death Before Dishonor. While many expected the bout to headline the card, commentator Ian Riccaboni explained that there was a coin toss to determine what would be the main event.

FTR vs. The Briscoes for the ROH World Tag Team Championships won the toss.

It was clear that the crowd heavily backed Claudio in this one and they got exactly what they were hoping for.

Claudio Castagnoli hit the Ricola Bomb to cap off one heck of an opening match. Claudio scored the pinfall and he now lays claim to a world title for the first time in his career.

This marks the end of Jonathan Gresham’s 225-day reign as the ROH World Champion.

SEScoops’ Steve Fall and Jaychele Nicole are both in attendance for ROH Death Before Dishonor and have provided some clips of the celebration: