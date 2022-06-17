Cody Rhodes Still has the Double or Nothing Triple H Throne

Cody Rhodes has been one of WWE‘s most prominently featured Superstars since returning to the company at WrestleMania 38.

Rhodes has three Premium Live Event victories over Seth Rollins and despite his recent torn pectoral injury, is expected to be in the main event scene for a long time to come.

Cody’s return this past April came after three years with All Elite Wrestling, and “The American Nightmare” has one interesting souvenir from his time working for Tony Khan.

The Throne

On Twitter, Cody shared an image of the infamous throne from AEW Double or Nothing 2019, the promotion’s first Pay Per View.

For his entrance, Rhodes destroyed a throne that bore a striking resemblance to one used by Triple H.

Destroying it with a sledgehammer (another symbol of “The Game”) the message was clearly a shot at WWE and their COO.

The image Rhodes shared also included Rhodes’ daughter Liberty Iris Runnels, who turns one year old tomorrow.

Wrestling has more than one… pic.twitter.com/ilBsuYVaz5 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 16, 2022

Anti-WWE

Cody Rhodes may be considered by many as the face of WWE these days, but it wasn’t too long ago that “The American Nightmare” was opposed to Vince McMahon‘s company.

In an interview this past April, Cody said he takes some of the blame for the tribalism between WWE and AEW fans (via Cageside Seats.)

“Before making this WWE return, I’m taking little fun potshots and talking smack which is what wrestlers do. I think sometimes the fans that attach themselves to those statements forget that we are in the realm of entertainment, but I added to the tribalism myself.”