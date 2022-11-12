Cody Rhodes Makes Interesting Claim About his Time in AEW

Cody Rhodes recently responded to a tweet from a fan about Cody’s reason for leaving AEW, a shocking move at the time as he was one of the key people to help launch the promotion in addition to Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.

A story that had made the rounds over the last few months claimed that Cody had a rift with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, and they are the reason why he left AEW. There was another story regarding how Rhodes had issues with CM Punk. There have also been stories about money and the way he was booked.

Cody Rhodes on his AEW Run

Rhodes took to Twitter to debunk those rumors. In a recent response, Rhodes responded to a fan who wrote, “Was the personal issue being booed? Because I still have no clue why people booed you out of nowhere.”

Rhodes dismissed and noted that he was a true heel despite being portrayed as a babyface.

Ha no – I was a heel, the fans were amazing. It ain’t ever on the fans. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 10, 2022

After returning to WrestleMania 38 in April, Rhodes had solid matches with Seth Rollins before being sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle. His last match happened at Hell in a Cell before he underwent surgery.

Although it’s been reported that Rhodes is little ahead of schedule in healing, there is no firm date for his return.