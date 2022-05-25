Wrestling couple Veda Scott and “Speedball” Mike Bailey married

Veda Scott and “Speedball” Mike Bailey are officially married after tying the knot this week.

The happy couple got engaged in November 2020 but have had to wait out the Covid-19 pandemic and two busy schedules before getting married.

On social media, Veda announced the big news, sharing some photos from their ceremony.

It appears that the couple was married by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Bailey is considered by many to be one of the hottest names in wrestling outside of WWE and AEW.

After working his way through promotions including CZW, PROGRESS, Rev Pro, and Ring of Honor, the “Speedball” signed with Impact Wrestling in 2021 and debuted this year.

Veda has worked as both a professional wrestler and valet and has competed for Ring of Honor, Shimmer, and Absolute Intense Wrestling.

Scott made their TNA Wrestling debut in 2014 at the One Night Only Knockouts Knockdown event, losing to TNA veteran Gail Kim.

In 2020, Scott briefly worked for AEW, providing commentary for the Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament, and later joined the commentary team on AEW Dark.

We here at SEScoops would like to congratulate Bailey and Scott on this joyous occasion.