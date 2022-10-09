Current Champions & Others to Depart Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling‘s roster has shrunk after the most recent tapings, as four stars have reportedly finished with the company.

Impact held its eighteenth annual Bound for Glory this week, and has confirmed the date and location for their next pay-per-view Hard to Kill 2023.

Departures

PW Insider reports that Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, Vincent, and Matt Taven are believed to have finished with the company.

Bennett, like his wife, returned to Impact this past January at the Hard to Kill pay per view, after being released from WWE in 2020.

Bennett’s departure, as well as Taven’s, is unusual as the pair are in their first reigns as Impact World Tag Team Champions.

Vincent also joined Impact Wrestling at Hard to Kill 2022, alongside Bennett, Kanellis and Taven.

Honor No More

The four departing wrestlers all debuted at the same time, and as part of a group, later dubbed by Kanellis-Bennett as ‘Honor no More’ in January 2022

The group, which included PCO, came about during Ring of Honor’s hiatus (which ended in April 2022,) and consisted of prominent former ROH talent.

Later that month, Kenny King, a former ROH and Impact Wrestling star, returned to the latter promotion and joined Honor No More.

The following month, Eddie Edwards would be revealed as the group’s leader.

The recent Bound for Glory event saw a mixed result for Honor No More, as Bennett and Taven retained their tag titles on the show against the Motor City Machine Guns.

On the other side of things, PCO would fail to win the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and Edwards would be unsuccessful against Impact World Champion Josh Alexander.