Damian Priest Says The Judgment Day Doesn’t Need Championships in WWE

Will The Judgment Day one day walk down the ramp on Monday Night Raw glistening with gold? Perhaps, but that’s not something the group needs.

The Judgment Day was founded by Edge earlier this year and the Rated-R Superstar recruited Priest and Rhea Ripley.

After Finn Balor joined, the group turned on Edge and welcomed Dominik Mysterio as a member at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff.

Championships

While all four members of The Judgment Day have held gold in the past, none have won a championship as part of the faction.

Speaking on The Archive of B-Sox show, Priest said that the group’s success without titles just goes to prove how impressive all four members have been.

“How do you become a focal point of the show not being a champion? That makes you just that much more valuable, and I think that’s where we’re at right now. Let’s make this show revolve around us. Let’s be the main thing on this show, without even having championships.” Damian Priest

While The Judgment Day is yet to hold gold, Rhea Ripley recently teased going after Bianca Belair and the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

The Future

The Judgment Day has been around for less than a year, but Priest is optimistic about the future.

Speaking about his tenure with the group so far, the former U.S. Champion said that The Judgment Day is just getting started.

“It’s been awesome. It’s been a roller coaster, yes, but we’re ending it at the highest point. We all feel like we’re not even where we need to be yet, which is crazy. The things that we look forward to, the things that we talk about, and what we want to accomplish, we’re just getting started.”

In recent weeks, The Judgment Day has been feuding with the O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Mia Yim.)

