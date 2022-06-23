Thursday, June 23, 2022
Damian Priest Talks Relationship with WWE’s Vince McMahon

By Steve Fall
WWE‘s Damian Priest recently spoke with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston about his first meeting Vince McMahon.

“The first time I had a meeting with Vince McMahon you know I even told him I was like you know you’re very intimidating like it’s because you know we have this perception of you and his first thing he said to me was like yeah don’t believe what you hear. You know he’s a human being, you know he feels like we do, you know uh he has emotions like we do too, so you know I think there is a perception because of the business, but at the end of the day he’s a human. He’s very friendly and you know I kind of like the guy.”

“I don’t want to give him too much away. I don’t want to ruin his wrath, but I will say like that was his line he was don’t believe everything you hear and he said that with a smile and I was like oh…. he’s a cool dude.”

