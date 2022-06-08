Damien Priest Eyeing NXT Star to Join Judgment Day

WWE‘s Judgment Day faction underwent a significant shakeup this week. At the conclusion of Monday’s Raw, we saw Finn Balor align himself with Edge, Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley. Balor is a strong addition, but they would not remain a foursome for long.

Within moments, Balor, Priest and Ripley turned on Edge and kicked him out of the group he founded. It was a swerve that fans, nor Edge, saw coming.

Damien Priest spoke with TV Insider this week about the rise of Judgment Day, how he’s changed since joining and an NXT star he could see joining their ranks.

Coming into His Own

Damien Priest has enjoyed success in WWE, including in NXT and on the main roster. However, he feels that he’s now doing his best work and can truly realize his potential.

“The best stories are when they come from reality,” said Priest. “I was frustrated. I was doing what I was asked to do. I was this overly babyface good guy coming out smiling, happy, saying all the right things. It just didn’t click. I was doing everything everyone wanted me to do.”

Fans would cheer him whenever he was helping out WWE’s top babyface wrestlers, but that wasn’t satisfying him. Judgment Day has given him the opportunity to embrace his darker side and express himself creatively.

“I’m more comfortable now than I’ve been since joining the Raw roster.” – Damien Priest on his role in Judgment Day

Priest was the first Superstar to embrace Edge’s dark vision. Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor would soon follow. Edge no longer fit the group’s direction, but Priest sees one NXT star in particular who would.

“If I had to pick anyone from NXT, the first person I would pick is Santos [Escobar]. I’ve always been a fan of his stuff. Just carries himself so well. Great in the ring, well-spoken. When you look at him, the guy doesn’t look like a random person. He looks like a star.”

Santos Escobar is a second-generation luchador and a former NXT Cruiserweight champion. He currently leads the Legado Del Fantasma faction. Prior to joining WWE he competed as King Cuerno in Lucha Underground.

Visit TV Insider to read their full interview with Damien Priest.