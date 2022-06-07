Finn Balor Joins Judgment Day, Edge Kicked Out Of The Group

As advertised, Edge revealed the latest member of The Judgment Day faction on Monday Night Raw and it’s Finn Balor. However, there was a twist.

Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest came out to the ring for a promo. Edge talked about how proud he is of them and says Rhea is a superstar wrecking machine. He said Priest has confidence like no other because they listened. He introduced the newest member of the group, which was Balor.

At Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, Judgment Day went over AJ Styles, Balor, and Liv Morgan in a six-person tag team match.

Edge said Balor reached out and put Balor over for being so great. Edge wanted to know what made Balor change his mind. Balor said he saw clarity after Hell in a Cell and joining the group was a calling that he refuses to fight because he’s tired of pretending who he is.

Priest said they were finally to let go of what was the last thing holding them back, which was Edge. They beat down Edge and kicked him out of the group. Edge was seemingly written off TV after Priest hit him with a chair.

Over the last few weeks, The WWE Hall Of Famer has been teasing that the group would be getting another member and hinted at several different names including Ciampa, Paige, Beth Phoenix, and Corey Graves.