Dana Warrior Out of WWE’s Creative Department

Over the past month, WWE has undergone several changes behind the scenes.

Vince McMahon is now retired, having made his announcement on Friday, July 22, a month after stepping down as WWE’s CEO and Chairman.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are now serving as the co-CEOs of WWE, while Paul ‘Triple H‘ Levesque has replaced Vince McMahon as WWE’s head of creative.

Dana’s Departure

A lot has changed behind the scenes as of late, including a departure from WWE’s creative team.

According to a report from PW Insider, Dana Warrior is no longer working as part of the promotion’s creative department.

While she is reported to have been backstage at last weekend’s Summerslam Premium Live Event, it’s noted that she was not working behind the scenes.

Warrior, the widow of WWE Hall of Famer the Ultimate Warrior, is said to have left the role months ago.

Prior to her departure from WWE’s creative team, she had been working remotely from home and had not attended any of the weekly TV tapings in quite some time.

Warrior joined WWE’s creative department in 2019, five years after joining the promotion as a community ambassador following her husband’s death in April 2014.

Still with the Company

Dana Warrior is gone from WWE’s creative department, but she remains a part of the company.

Warrior is continuing to work as part of WWE’s Community Relations team and plays a significant role in the promotion’s community outreach program.

She is also involved with the Warrior Award ceremony yearly at the WWE Hall Of Fame during WrestleMania weekend.