‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Features Billy Jack Haynes’ First Prison Interview Since Second-Degree Murder Charge (VIDEO)

VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring turns its focus next on Billy Jack Haynes. The episode, which premieres May 6, traces his life of violence, as well as the mystery that led to him being behind bars.

Haynes was charged on February 28, 2024 with second-degree murder of his wife Janette Becraft. The 85-year-old was found dead in the couple’s Portland, Oregon home. Medical examiners determined Becraft died of a homicide by a gunshot wound . At the time, she had reportedly been suffering from dementia.

Along with examining the case, the hour also delivers the 1980’s wrestling star’s first interview from prison. Before the episode, SEScoops received the above exclusive clip, which shows Hayes inside Multnomah County Justice Center Jail. He explains the charges against him, vehemently denies that he killed his wife and revisits his troubled past with drugs in WWE.

Haynes reveals he had been incarcerated for six months. “What I’m talking to you guys about today is one small percentage of my life. And there’s a whole big part of my life I’m leaving out here,” he said. Haynes’ attorney is present during filming. Haynes added there were only two people he truly loved, which was his father who was blind and confined to a wheelchair and his late wife. “I loved her more than life,” he said.

During the 71-year-old’s heyday Haynes was among the true powerhouses of the ring. His most notable rivals during his tenure in WWE were against the likes of Randy Savage and Hercules Hernandez. The latter led to a match at WrestleMania III. Haynes also worked throughout a number of territories including Championship Wrestling from Florida, Pacific Northwest Wrestling and World Class Championship Wrestling. His last notable stop before fully retiring was in the United States Wrestling Association (USWA). He was also among those who filed a lawsuit in federal court against WWE, arguing they failed to protect them from repeated head injuries that led to long-term brain damage.



New episodes of Dark Side of the Ring air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on VICE TV